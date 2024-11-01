International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 14,162.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,486 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Matson by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Matson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Matson by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 43,324 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MATX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $135,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,776.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Lee Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $135,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,776.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.62, for a total value of $215,796.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,352.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,712 shares of company stock worth $4,149,098. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $154.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.76. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.73 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

