Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 90,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TROW opened at $109.86 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.70.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

