Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPS. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 47,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPS opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

