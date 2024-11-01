Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CFO opened at $69.04 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $56.47 and a one year high of $71.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

