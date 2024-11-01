International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $7.99 Million in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,986,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLF. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the first quarter worth $2,026,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,010,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,530,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $71,250,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,412,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,398,287.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acushnet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.55. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GOLF. Compass Point lowered their price target on Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Acushnet from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

