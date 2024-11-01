Reviewing Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI) and TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG)

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) and TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies and TruGolf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A TruGolf 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Connexa Sports Technologies has a beta of -1.78, indicating that its share price is 278% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruGolf has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and TruGolf”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connexa Sports Technologies $5.98 million 4.02 -$15.64 million ($582.82) -0.01 TruGolf $20.35 million 0.45 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

TruGolf has higher revenue and earnings than Connexa Sports Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and TruGolf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connexa Sports Technologies -565.12% -1,557.21% -187.79% TruGolf N/A N/A -28.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TruGolf beats Connexa Sports Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

