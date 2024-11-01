Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $1,001,269,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $650,424,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $556,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $228.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.75 and a 1 year high of $247.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

