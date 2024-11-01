Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 137.6% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 13,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 270,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 110,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -1,059.26%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

