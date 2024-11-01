Reviewing Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aris Mining and Vista Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $466.26 million 1.69 $11.42 million $0.08 57.88 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million $0.09 7.11

Aris Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Vista Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aris Mining and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 2.46% 6.00% 3.06% Vista Gold N/A 128.18% 86.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aris Mining and Vista Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vista Gold has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 329.49%. Given Vista Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Aris Mining.

Summary

Vista Gold beats Aris Mining on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Mining

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vista Gold

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.