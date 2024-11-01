Head to Head Comparison: WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) & Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WM Technology and Cadence Design Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadence Design Systems 1 1 10 0 2.75

WM Technology currently has a consensus target price of $2.61, indicating a potential upside of 236.73%. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus target price of $323.17, indicating a potential upside of 17.04%. Given WM Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WM Technology is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

22.0% of WM Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of WM Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares WM Technology and Cadence Design Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WM Technology $183.45 million 0.64 -$9.90 million ($0.08) -9.69 Cadence Design Systems $4.35 billion 17.37 $1.04 billion $3.81 72.47

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than WM Technology. WM Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

WM Technology has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WM Technology and Cadence Design Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM Technology -3.73% -9.58% -6.12% Cadence Design Systems 25.36% 29.54% 17.62%

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats WM Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WM Technology

(Get Free Report)

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase. It also provides monthly subscription-based business software solutions, including WM Listings, WM Orders, WM Store, WM Connectors, and WM Insights as well as other add-on products, such as WM Ads, WM AdSuite, WM Customer Relationship Management, WM Dispatch, and WM Screens. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification. The company also provides digital IC design and sign off products, including Genus synthesis and Joules RTL power solutions, as well as Modus DFT software solution to reduce systems-on-chip design-for-test time; physical implementation tools, such as place and route, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and Innovus implementation system, a physical implementation system. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system design and analysis products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages, as well as to analyze electromagnetic, electro-thermal, and other multi-physics effects. Further, the company provides intellectual property (IP) products comprising pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP with memory models to emulate and model the expected behavior and interaction of standard industry system interface protocols. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company serves consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, mobile, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and life science industries. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.