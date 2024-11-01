Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 46.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,148.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,148.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,729.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,834. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $50.57 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.