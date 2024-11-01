Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) and Stride (NYSE:LRN) Head-To-Head Review

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) and Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and Stride’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Stride 11.38% 21.76% 12.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Color Star Technology and Stride, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Stride 0 2 5 0 2.71

Risk & Volatility

Stride has a consensus price target of $90.17, indicating a potential downside of 3.37%. Given Stride’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stride is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stride has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Stride shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Stride shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Color Star Technology and Stride”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $2.83 million 2.86 -$37.85 million N/A N/A Stride $2.11 billion 1.93 $204.18 million $5.50 16.97

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Summary

Stride beats Color Star Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Stride

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; software and services to schools and school districts; individual online courses and supplemental educational products; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and operates tuition-based private schools. In addition, the company offers focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. It serves public and private schools, school districts, charter boards, consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

