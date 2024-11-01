Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $794,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $2,556,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $737,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,425,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

