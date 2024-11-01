CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 60,529 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CTS by 19.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 26,376 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 132.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CTS by 129.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

CTS Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $55.47.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.41%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

See Also

