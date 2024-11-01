SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Holdings Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DWX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 139.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 44,166 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $467.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

