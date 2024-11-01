Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 26.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 12.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 12.57 and a 200-day moving average of 12.36. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of 9.34 and a 52-week high of 13.43.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

