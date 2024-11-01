Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 9,215 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 34,129.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2,036.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Guy Gecht bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.12 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,963.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Logitech International Trading Down 1.2 %

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $102.59. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.14.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $1.3687 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Further Reading

