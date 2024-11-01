Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 72.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in TC Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRP opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

