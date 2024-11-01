Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 39,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NUEM opened at $30.19 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

