Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,324 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,011,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

CTRA opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Capital raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.