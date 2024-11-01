Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 2,963 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 298.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 132,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after buying an additional 98,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 90,696 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth about $5,519,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 85,906 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth approximately $5,046,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HY stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $84.44.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 44.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HY shares. Northland Capmk downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

