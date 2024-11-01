Investors Purchase Large Volume of HP Call Options (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 20,801 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average volume of 13,207 call options.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in HP by 115.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $35.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. HP has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HP will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

