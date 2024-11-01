Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Auour Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.