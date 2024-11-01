Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,553,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 822.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 998,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 27.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,718,000 after buying an additional 864,951 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 361.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 492,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,410,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after buying an additional 376,244 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:PHG opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

