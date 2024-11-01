Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.44 and traded as high as C$1.64. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$1.59, with a volume of 50,418 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

The firm has a market cap of C$122.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.44.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

