BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 532.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after buying an additional 1,981,008 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,458,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6,281.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 444,664 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,180,000 after buying an additional 437,696 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in BHP Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 757,231 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 225,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 477.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,883 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 173,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.08%.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.