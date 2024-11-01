Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.85 and traded as high as C$9.16. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$9.05, with a volume of 36,360 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$542.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.85.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.70 million. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.5349233 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steve Stein sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$59,023.60. In other news, Director Steve Stein sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$59,023.60. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$81,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,370. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Further Reading

