Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,205.15 ($15.63) and traded as high as GBX 1,236 ($16.03). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,208 ($15.67), with a volume of 359,995 shares traded.

Big Yellow Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,258.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,205.15. The company has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 958.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

