Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Short Interest Down 10.1% in October

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 25,930,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $5,209,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,946,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,812,050.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $5,209,046.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,946,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,812,050.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,443.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,943,078 shares of company stock worth $23,609,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 321.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 8.49. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 82.17 and a beta of 2.25.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CIFR. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Compass Point upped their price target on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.