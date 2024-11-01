Short Interest in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Drops By 8.5%

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 703,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 43.0% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 17.6% in the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ACP opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

