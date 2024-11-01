Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,300 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 648,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the period. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTK stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. Flotek Industries has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flotek Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTK. Roth Mkm began coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Flotek Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

