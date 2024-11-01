Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Short Interest Up 9.3% in October

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Envela Stock Performance
ELA stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 5.88. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $137.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.25.
Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.02 million. Envela had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Envela will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Envela Company Profile
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.
