Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Short Interest Up 9.3% in October

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Envela Stock Performance

ELA stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 5.88. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $137.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.02 million. Envela had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Envela will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela

Envela Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Envela by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Envela by 11.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Envela during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Envela during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envela during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

