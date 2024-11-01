Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $143.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.35 and a 200-day moving average of $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $147.04.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

