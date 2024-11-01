Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,330,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 16,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

EDIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.91.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $238.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.99. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.12). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 288.59% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 50.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,459,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after buying an additional 223,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 49.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 174,993 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth about $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

