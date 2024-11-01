International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 133.16 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 133.50 ($1.73). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 133 ($1.72), with a volume of 104,509 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 149.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.16. The firm has a market cap of £290.13 million, a PE ratio of 665.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

