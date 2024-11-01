Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,815,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 378,931 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $53,025,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,134,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 158,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,319,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 176,711 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on RITM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $12.02.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

