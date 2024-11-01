Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.41 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 40.90 ($0.53). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 38.45 ($0.50), with a volume of 2,116,412 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £243.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,281.67, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

