Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.41 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 40.90 ($0.53). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 38.45 ($0.50), with a volume of 2,116,412 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.
