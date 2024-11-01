Bellway (LON:BWY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,836.40 ($36.78) and traded as high as GBX 3,016 ($39.11). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,836 ($36.78), with a volume of 504,794 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BWY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,368 ($43.68) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,900 ($37.61) to GBX 3,200 ($41.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,204.20 ($41.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,575.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,109.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,836.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Bellway’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is 6,166.67%.

In related news, insider Keith Adey sold 27,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.24), for a total transaction of £889,258.71 ($1,153,233.96). 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

