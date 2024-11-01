Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stock Holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.12% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 77,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 445,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000.
AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $27.97.
AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile
The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.
