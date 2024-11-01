Dell Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 98,588 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 29% compared to the typical volume of 76,687 call options.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $835,946,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,804 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,408,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,289,000 after purchasing an additional 55,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,275,000 after purchasing an additional 575,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $123.65 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $65.73 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.32. The company has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

