Investors Buy Large Volume of Astera Labs Call Options (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 30,940 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 330% compared to the typical volume of 7,190 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11. Astera Labs has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Astera Labs will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $139,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $139,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $7,641,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 835,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,007,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 564,458 shares of company stock worth $31,970,841.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth $127,268,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $33,141,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

