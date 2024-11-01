Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,536 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600,554 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,327,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,930,000 after purchasing an additional 579,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 779,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,523,000 after purchasing an additional 347,877 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,683,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $86.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

View Our Latest Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.