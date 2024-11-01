Short Interest in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Rises By 9.3%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 37.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,464,061,000 after purchasing an additional 474,653 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ASML by 18.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,184,173,000 after purchasing an additional 194,357 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ASML by 4,379.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,102,000 after purchasing an additional 870,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $672.55 on Friday. ASML has a 1 year low of $593.56 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $798.17 and its 200 day moving average is $899.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

