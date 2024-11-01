HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Short Interest Down 10.1% in October

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 7,990,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in HF Sinclair by 122.4% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 201.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 15,200.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $64.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on DINO

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.