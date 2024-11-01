Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.86 and traded as high as C$8.50. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$8.39, with a volume of 7,456 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07. The company has a market cap of C$324.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.21. Exco Technologies had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of C$161.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.1393324 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00. Insiders have sold 6,975 shares of company stock worth $55,888 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

