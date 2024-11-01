Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 855 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.97.

Equity Residential Stock Down 4.8 %

Equity Residential stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.66%.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.