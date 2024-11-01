Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 25,100 Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Strattec Security by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 10,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Price Performance

Shares of STRT opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. Strattec Security Co. has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13.

Insider Transactions at Strattec Security

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $143.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.51 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $49,250.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,645.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,070 shares of company stock valued at $74,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

