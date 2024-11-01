Raymond James & Associates Acquires 80,604 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 223.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,604 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $37.33 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

