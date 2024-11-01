West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 31.0% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 151,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,771 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,276,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.40, for a total value of $218,211.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $388,931.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $307.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.19. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $413.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.46%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

