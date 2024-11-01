PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172,621 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

